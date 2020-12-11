Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket program fills tables for local families

FARMINGTON – Boxes filled with all of the fixings for a festive holiday meal were stacked outside the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce office Friday morning. In total, the basket program will benefit 645 people in more than 147 Franklin County families. With a community like Franklin County behind it, the Chamber is confident it can reach even more people.

The annual Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket Program is organized by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. For the past ten years, the longstanding food drive has been named in honor of Gerry Wiles, a local resident known for his charitable work in the community. The Chamber seeks donations of food and monetary contributions in preparation for this community service project. Food baskets are distributed to families referred by local service agencies, schools, members of the Chamber’s board of directors, area businesses, and agencies.

Holiday Food Basket Committee Chair Shannon Smith works hard to honor as many meal applications as possible. This year, we’ve doubled our donations, raising over $8,000. Community members, and businesses, have stepped up to meet the growing needs of the season. In addition, we’ve also received large monetary contributions from the UMF Community, Rotary Foundation, and FCHN.

The Food Basket Program also contributes to nine Franklin County Food Pantries, the equivalent of 29,300 meals and was able to provide 25 Hannaford Gift Cards to UMF Students.

