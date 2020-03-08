Getting some sun

Little Chip's day out. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
In nature, there are no rules on how one should eat. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Sunning. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Looking for seeds. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Snack time. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Checking for danger. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Grey stares back. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
It's 'no fun city' when you're this wet. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A chickadee. (Karen Dalot)
A deer in the sunshine. (Karen Dalot)
A deer. (Karen Dalot)
A hungry squirrel. (Karen Dalot)
At the feeder. (Karen Dalot)
Deer in Eustis. (Karen Dalot)
My "day off"! What do you do on your day off? When you're up seven days a week at 1 a.m. and now you have a day off, you still get up because your inner clock says "time to get up"! So you catch a sunrise: Franklin County Court House and the park. It's 2 above and you love it. I guess that's what you do. (Jim Knox)
HEY! Need some help here! How do you get into this peanut? Chickadee in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Peanut butter and a Canada Jay: "Looks good to me!" Rangeley. (Jim Knox)
Golden-crowned Kinglet. (Paige Plourde)
Mountain views. (Paige Plourde)
Bigelow driftwood. (Paige Plourde)
Turkey Exodus. (Bernadette Harvell)
Raspberry patch or turkey patch? (Bernadette Harvell)