Getting the morning sun

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker Pair, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington.(Steve Muise, Farmington)
Baltimore Oriole (Darlene Power)
Common Merganser (Darlene Power)
Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Starling (Darlene Power)
An Eastern Phoebe takes a needed break from nest building outside our window. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Four turtles sunning themselves in Torsey pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mt. Blue pond in the golden hour. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Black-throated Blue Warbler, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Dense fog at dawn on Torsey Pond didn't keep geese from flying in for a morning swim. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Miss Spider had a busy night on an island in Torsey Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A gulp of cormorants waits for nightfall on the Kennebec. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. rose breasted grosbeak added some much need color to the bland landscape just before leaves sprung to life on the trees, finally. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Loon getting a bit of morning sun after a chilly start to the day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Loon out for breakfast on Torsey Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
An osprey took a break from twig gathering for its nest to check me out. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Beaver decided to pull over after swimming beside me in Mt. Blue Pond, then gave me a slap and splash when I overstayed my welcome. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Chestnut-sided Warbler, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Grackle waiting for breakfast to fly by. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
White-throated Sparrow female with nesting materials, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington.(Steve Muise, Farmington)
Officially called a Gray Jay, this friendly boreal bird is also known as a “Whiskey Jack” or “Canada Jay”. Kennebago Stream, Rangeley, Maine. (Steve Muise, Farmington, Maine)
Little Chip dined on fresh sunflower sprouts for a change of pace and some good leafy greens. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A young beaver seems to be smiling after a game of chase with a sibling in a Chesterville bog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Cotton candy clouds (Caribou) (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Early evening sunlight sparkles on Mt. Blue pond and the surrounding hills. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Spring always brings flood waters in all Maine rivers. (Jane Knox)
Waters fills up brooks and streams near Phillips! (Jane Knox)
Sunset during a rain storm (Caribou) (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Chip checking for danger from his favorite log. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
House Wren, Whistle Stop Trail, West Farmington. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
The pink moment after the golden hour on Mt. Blue Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Trees lit up pink in the sunset light (Presque Isle) (Jennifer Ellsworth)
This years Family Photo of the Kits for Mothers Day and as often happens someone is not paying attention. Wilton (Jim Knox)
A Black-throated Blue Warbler. Wilton (Jim Knox)
Blueberry blossoms. (Bernadette Harvell)
Trout Lilies. (Gil Riley)
The fiddleheads that I showed you last Sunday grew up this week and look like this now. In this little place in the world, fiddlehead season is over. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Trout Lilies (Dog Toothed Violets to some of us.) (Gil Riley)
Enjoy the tender green beauty of right now. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A Great Egret who seems to reside in Strong. It has been seen often in this area. (Jim Knox)
Black-and-White Warbler (Tom Oliver)
Black-throated Blue Warbler (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebirds in my backyard in Wilton (Tom Oliver)
Night falls with a little color; Hills Pond, Rt. 156 on the way to Weld. (Jim Knox)
Black-throated Green Warbler (Tom Oliver)
Big Boy that walks the woods of Wilton. Moose on the MaGrath Rd. (Jim Knox)
Hummingbirds are back! (Jane Knox)
Yellow Warbler (Tom Oliver)