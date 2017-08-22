GFDC hires new executive director

FARMINGTON - The Greater Franklin Development Council has announced the hiring of a new Executive Director this week, with the Freeman Township man taking over the leadership of the organization early next month.

Charlie Woodworth will become GFDC's Executive Director on Sept. 4, taking over from Alison Hagerstrom. She is retiring after leading the organization for the past 15 years.

Most recently Woodworth has been leading the Franklin County Broadband Initiative which aims to create access to reliable high-speed internet throughout Franklin County. Woodworth formerly served as the Executive Director of Maine Huts & Trails where he successfully led that organization through a 4-year period of significant growth. As an entrepreneur, Woodworth has an appreciation for the challenges facing business owners. As an outdoor enthusiast, he also recognizes the tremendous natural assets that Franklin County offers.

“We are excited to move forward with the important work we do here at GFDC with Charlie at the lead,” Chair of the GFDC board, Mary Howes, said in a statement released Monday.

“This is a pivotal time for GFDC, Woodworth said. "I am excited by the challenges and by the opportunities for the communities of Franklin County."

Woodworth and his wife Merrie reside in Freeman Township.

More information about GFDC is available here: www.greaterfranklin.com