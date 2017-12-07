GFDC recognizes businesses for their impacts on community

FARMINGTON - Greater Franklin Development Council recognized the contributions of three businesses to the community and local economy Wednesday evening at the organization's annual investor's dinner.

GFDC holds the dinner every year to recognize individuals and businesses that have supported the economic development organization. Charlie Woodworth, the new executive director of GFDC, thanked his predecessor, Alison Hagerstrom, and said that he had been struck by the "passion of ideas" to realize economic growth as he interviewed for the position.

"We have a board committed to seeing economic development in Franklin County," Woodworth said. GFDC has a board of 12, he noted, and a staff of two employees.

Woodlands Memory Care of Farmington was presented with the organization's Business Attraction Award, recognizing the company's capital investment and creation of new jobs in the region. Woodlands, an assisted living facility specializing in caring for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, opened earlier this year. The facility includes a number of memory care-related improvements, including high-efficiency climate controls, video monitoring safety systems and lighting designed to minimize the confusion and agitation that can afflict individuals with dementia.

The Farmington center is currently employing 25 people and anticipates creating another 50-plus jobs after its second phase is completed.

Matthew Walters, the Chief Executive Officer of Woodlands Senior Living, said that his company had a very good experience in Franklin County.

"We are proud to be able to offer much needed residential memory care services to families in the Farmington area," said Walters in a statement released Thursday, “while also providing full time employment to a team of hard working, compassionate and responsible staff members who enjoy a career with purpose and professional growth potential."

GFDC recognized Bruce A. Manzer, Inc., owned and operated by Bruce and Crystal Manzer, with its Business Retention Award. A paving and earthwork company out of Anson, Manzer operates a number of plants and other operations in Phillips, undertaking residential, municipal, commercial and Maine Department of Transportation projects. The company employs 15 year round, plus another 35 seasonal employees and others for a total of 60-plus. Additionally, Bruce Manzer said Wednesday, they employ some 50-odd hired trucks to support their efforts.

"The tenure of his employees speaks volumes about what he's like to work for," Woodworth said.

Manzer said that good employees needed to be built and that he foresaw that the availability of a trained workforce would be the biggest limiting factor for companies like Manzer, Inc. Manzer said that he had been meeting with students at local school districts and vocational centers, detailing some of the career opportunities that were available.

The Farmhouse, offering home-style lodging in Rangeley, received GFDC's Entrepreneurship Award. The Farmhouse, operated by Shane and Stacey Vorous and their four children, is located on Main Street and has worked to establish itself as a destination for hikers of the Appalachian Trail. Woodworth noted that the company had gone from providing accommodations for 200 hikers its first season to more than 800.

The company has since acquired the Stratton Motel and has constructed a large barn for weddings and other events. The Farmhouse picks up hikers at the local trail head and brings them into Rangeley, but also sends its fleet of Suburbans from Andover to Caratunk.

"Rangeley is like a jewel," Shane Vorous said. "It's a chance for [hikers] to experience Maine in a way they haven't before."