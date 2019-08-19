GFDC works to enhance cultural offerings with Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan

FARMINGTON - Efforts to enhance cultural offerings in the region brought community members to the University of Maine at Farmington on Wednesday night for a discussion about a plan dedicated to boosting the local creative economy.

The Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan will aim to enhance the quality of life by boosting the local creative economy. Spearheaded by Greater Franklin Development Council and Arts Farmington, the initiative has gathered input from residents of the area, by way of public meetings and a survey.

Wednesday's meeting, facilitated by Reinholt Consulting, was dedicated to presenting the survey results with an eye toward formulating a strategic plan for the region.

"We're hoping to generate some new ideas and breathe some new life into what is already being offered," GFDC program coordinator Morgan Spencer said.

Overwhelmingly, the data showed support for the project, specially in areas of engaging more youth, attracting more talent to the community and creating a better way to communicate about events taking place. The roughly 15 people who attended Wednesday night's meeting voiced the need for a comprehensive community calendar to organize the many events that already take place.

"We need to get combobulated," resident Susan McPherran said.

Four specific goals were set based on the results of the survey. They are: expanding access to arts, culture and heritage activities, fostering the region's creative economy to attract and retain talent, promoting and connecting regional arts, cultural and heritage assets, and to utilizing creative initiatives to emphasize the region's character of creativity and resourcefulness. Over the course of the next few months those goals will be refined with the help of community members.

"The amount of ideas and feedback we received was outstanding and there was good cross sector representation from the various communities involved," Reinholt Consulting's Saskia Reinholt said.

A public meeting will be held in September with details to follow. For more information, call GFDC at 778-5887.