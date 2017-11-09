Ghost-haunted castle coming to Farmington as Hamlet opens Nov. 12

FARMINGTON - From the top of the fog-wreathed castle Elsinore, an imposing collection of stonework stairs and arches, the ghost appears before Horatio and two frightened sentries, Marcellus and Bernado, with an eerie moan. Challenged, it slips away, and the watchers resolve to bring the news to one of the most famous characters in theater: Hamlet.

University of Maine at Farmington will be presenting William Shakespeare's famous Hamlet this month at the Alumni Theater, opening on Nov. 16 and running until Nov. 18, with a matinee on Nov. 19. The November run represents a divergence from the typical timeline, with Theatre UMF's fall production usually opening in October. The extra time provided an additional month to produce the remarkably complex play. Director Jayne Decker and her large, talented cast and crew of UMF students intend to wring every drop of atmospheric horror out of the Danish setting.

"It's a Danish castle," she said. "Cold stone and fog - we'll be using a fog machine. We want our environment to match the setting."

The set, built by Stan Spilecki, scene and lighting designer, with a student crew, represents the largest of its kind undertaken at UMF in the past 10 years. A student costume designer, Madison Uliano, has outfitted the actors with clothing consistent with the 16th century. Meanwhile, sound designer Michael Diffin has augmented the visual elements with a layer of ghostly, seat-twisting sound effects.

The play, a combination of ghost story, revenge plot and tragedy set in Denmark, follows Hamlet as he seeks to overcome Claudius, the uncle that murdered his father and married his mother. In addition to being perhaps Shakespeare's most famous work, it is commonly considered one of the most complex to perform. Daniel Gunn, UMF English professor, served as the production’s dramaturg; he worked with students, line-by-line through the play to understand the archaic grammar and complex themes. The play has more "moving parts" then other Shakespeare works, Gunn noted.

Much of Hamlet's world is corrupt, he said, touched by disease and decay. "It can be a challenged to think in those terms," Gunn said. "We have a good cast that's worked hard."

Decker echoed that sentiment, saying that Hamlet demanded "the highest level of dedication and discipline." The play was cast through open auditions, with a combination of students from theater programs and an eclectic mix of different majors.

Decker has directed a number of productions at UMF Alumni Theater, including Coyote on a Fence, which was awarded a Moss Hart Memorial Award by the New England Theatre Conference. She has also directed Shakespeare’s The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

While Hamlet has been performed thousands of times at every level, Decker said that a new cast always brought new life to any play. "This is a huge undertaking, and our students have embraced the challenge," she said.

Hamlet will be presented at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19 in the UMF Alumni Theater.

Tickets for the performance are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and non-UMF students and $5 for UMF students with identification. Tickets are available at the time of the performance and can be reserved by calling the Theatre UMF box office at 207-778-7465. The play’s subject matter is of an adult nature.

The Theatre UMF production is sponsored by the UMF Department of the Arts.

Cast & Crew

Director – Jayne Decker

Dramaturg – Daniel Gunn

Scene and Lighting Design – Stan Spilecki

Costume Design – Madison Uliano (Bar Harbor)

Sound Design – Michael Diffin

Stage manager – Hope Lash (Waldoboro)

Bernardo – Andrew Wilcox (Livermore Falls)

Claudius – Steffon Gales (Roxbury, Mass.)

Gertrude – Aislinn Forbes (Andover)

Ghost – recorded voice – Stan Spilecki

Grave Digger Clown – Brock Bubar (Etna)

Guildenstern – Declan Attaway-Murphy (Portland)

Hamlet – Jonas Maines (Portland)

Horatio – Astra Pierson (Farmington)

Laertes – Julie Guerra (Falmouth)

Marcellus – Matthew Dotson (Boerne, Texas)

Ophelia – Hailey Craig (Trenton)

Osric – Henry Wanat (Parkman)

Polonius – Daniel Gunn

Reynaldo – Allison Bernier (Livermore Falls)

Rosencrantz – Kayla Ide (Ide)

The Player King – Ian Grima (Rockland)

The Dumbshow Players: (may have multiple roles)

Cody Curtis (Pittsfield)

Jurnee Dunn (Rockland)

Brittany Hemphill (Skowhegan)

Bri Livingston (Lisbon)

Eila McCulloch (Scituate, Mass.)

Laney Randolph (Hartford)

Eliza Robinson (Camden)