Girl scouts deliver a holiday meal to homeless shelter

FARMINGTON - Girls scouts in three Temple troops delivered boxes of food, turkeys and some holiday cheer to the Western Maine Homeless Shelter on the Wilton Road Thursday afternoon.

The shelter, currently located at 547 Wilton Road in Farmington, was visited by members of Troops 3191, 1998 and 1826 Thursday as part of their ongoing efforts to support the community. The troops, known collectively as the Temple Girl Scouts, include members from Farmington and Wilton. As this month's community service project, they chose to gather food for a holiday feast and bring it to the WMHO. The region's homeless shelter has 16 beds; typical guests include families, veterans and the elderly.

Girl scout members, ranging from Brownies to Seniors, gathered a wide array of foodstuffs, including turkeys, squash, potatoes, onions, canned fruits and vegetables, rolls, pumpkin pie mix and other items. Most items were donated by the members, while others, like a 50 pound sack of potatoes originally from the Oddfellows of Bangor, came from outside sources.

"We had a bunch of different activities thrown around," Betsy Richard of Wilton said. "We decided to help the shelter."

The Temple scouts will be back at WMHO soon, having decided to bring games and toys to the shelter in December.

Anyone interested in joining the Temple Girl Scouts should contact Rita Smith at 778-4058. Anyone interested in donating to the WMHO should call 491-4100 and leave a message.