Go Teach It on the Mountain: UMF’s fusion classes pioneer different ways of teaching in a pandemic

FARMINGTON - This weekend, University of Maine Farmington’s professors Shana Youngdahl and Denisa Cundick launched a First Year Seminar Fusion class, a type of class that was introduced to UMF in 2019, with the theme of success and failure, a central exploration that could not have proven more appropriate for the times.

The fusion class format involves incoming first-year students beginning their First Year Seminar class before the official start of school. The course aims to give students a chance to enter college having already completed a portion of a class. It also provides them an opportunity to meet fellow students and professors in a more relaxed environment before the semester begins. The Fusion classes are less rigorous than typical University classes and bridge the gap between summer camp activities and academic skill development. The freedom that was built into the design of the Fusion course perhaps lent itself to present times, when educators have no choice but to be flexible with how they continue teaching.

Youngdahl and Cundick exemplified this on Monday when they made Titcomb Mountain their classroom for a group of seventeen incoming UMF students. As an opportunity to teach students about how best to approach their education, with an open mind and a willingness to fail and find their way, they spoke with General Manager of Titcomb Mountain and UMF alumni Seth Noonkester.

“Seth was a great example to the students of how embedding yourself in the community, working in town, and exploring what Western Maine has to offer while pursuing your academic path can lead you in directions you never expected with the best possible result,” Youngdahl said.

After receiving tips on pursuing all their options, staying dedicated to their studies and making connections, the students hiked the mountain and discussed their own goals for their approaching education.

“Hiking to Titcomb hit many educational goals for us today, overcoming challenges (like walking to Titcomb from UMF in the heat and maybe rain), getting to know the area, considering what is ahead in college and life and getting to know one another. We hope that because our students now have walked the Whistle Stop and all the way to Titcomb they will feel more comfortable exploring Farmington safely on foot,” Youngdahl said.

This incoming class will have an educational experience unlike any other that has come before, and this is at the forefront of both the professors’ and the students’ minds.

“While we're so happy to be starting school again, the weight of the pandemic is on our shoulders as we rethink all we do in class as teachers and students,” Cundick said.

Overall, the students said they are hopeful. They are not unaware of their obstacles, as the first class of students to begin a school year with a four-day quarantine period, mandatory COVID tests and of course trying to make new friends without being able to see the bottom half of anyone’s faces. It is proving the adaptability of the education system, but also the willingness of the students to persevere and achieve their academic goals despite the current obstacles. With many schools shutting down all over the country, some of the Fusion students shared how they feel fortunate to be attending an open university at all.