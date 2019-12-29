Going out in style

Siberian cold in Maine. (Jane Knox)
Winter berries look delicious. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
A partly frozen stream in the lovely, low light of winter. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
King survivor in Maine. (Jane Knox)
Homing into this lovely contraption for food. (Jane Knox)
A Welcome treasure. (Jane Knox)
Braving the frigid winter. (Jane Knox)
Little Chip was either catching snowflakes on his tongue, mid-grooming, or telling me enough was enough. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip checks the weather. No sign of real spring. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Hope springs eternal. It's time for all little chipmunks to be snug underground until spring, but this odd behavior could be a case of not storing enough food for winter. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Perfect chipmunk posture. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Doe friends. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
When deer fly. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Ever watchful doe in Eustis. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Does grazing in Eustis. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Grey's holiday portrait. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Little Grey takes off. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mourning dove balancing act. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
What the heck? (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The Bigelow Mountain Range rises up behind frozen Flagstaff Lake, the largest manmade lake in Maine. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Snow topped Mt. Blue rises up behind Webb Lake (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Saddleback Mountain quietly waits for skiers. Next year, hopefully. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Rangeley Lake (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Rangeley Lake in frozen splendor. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Sunset, Rangeley Lake (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The sun sets rapidly behind Rangeley Lake. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Flying Pond's islands. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise on Porter Lake this morning. (Steve Muise)
Sunset over Rangeley Lake, Rangeley, Maine. (Steve Muise)
A Northern Shrike, photographed during the annual Christmas Bird Count. Shrikes are predatory songbirds that are winter visitors from the Tundra. They prey on small birds and mammals. (Steve Muise)
The Moon and Venus at sunset, from high on Maple Avenue on Dec. 28. (Steve Muise)
A pair of Bald Eagles in competition for some food, New Sharon, Maine. (Steve Muise)
Bald Eagle flyover 1, Crowell Pond. (Steve Muise)
Bald Eagle flyover 2, Crowell Pond. (Steve Muise)
Bald Eagle flyover 3, Crowell Pond. (Steve Muise)
Another perched Bald Eagle, Crowell Pond. (Steve Muise)
A stack of 2 juvenile Bald Eagles. (Steve Muise)