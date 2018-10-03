Gold LEAF kicks off new year with meeting on Oct. 17

FARMINGTON - Continuing a 21-year-old tradition, the Gold LEAF Institute will kick off its year of educational offerings next Wednesday, Oct. 17 with an informational gathering at St. Joseph's Parish Hall.

The institute, which focuses on those 50 years and older, has offered a wide variety of activities, classes and socializing opportunities in the Farmington area since 1997, joining only seven other similar programs in the state.

Academic courses range from creative writing to wood carving, while field trips bring members to places such as the Sun Journal office and the Foster Tech Center for tours. The group includes 130 members currently, though President Paul Mullin said they are always looking for new people to join.

"We're all about lifelong learning. That's our goal, but socialization and meeting new people is an important part of what we do," Mullin said.

The kickoff event next week which runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. will allow existing and new members to meet one another, as well as talk to instructors of the classes for more information. Many of the classes are taught by the members themselves, and anyone can bring an idea for a class to Mullin or the rest of the Gold LEAF team.

"You end up learning a lot about the community you're living in," Gold LEAF organizer Jane Haszko said. "It's interesting to see what people in Maine are doing that is otherwise hidden. People are really talented and are running classes that you wouldn't expect."

For more information about the Gold LEAF Institute click here or attend the kick off meeting on Oct. 17 at St. Joseph's Parish Hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.