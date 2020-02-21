Good Times Unlimited finds new home after 41 years

FARMINGTON - Good Times Unlimited will be moving to a new location after 42 years of service on Route 2; the RV dealership was started in 1978 by Ed and Gayle Davis.

The Davis' had been avid campers, packing their family up for weekends of canoeing on the rivers of Maine. When the couple decided to take a turn down the entrepreneurial road, they realized RV sales were the way to go. The first RVs were delivered to their front yard in 1979.

Now the company is operated by the Davis daughters- Jill and Debbie- who oversee the sales, maintenance and operations of the small town RV superstore. The business will open their doors at their new location at 165 Wilton Road on March 2. Debbie Davis said the business will shift to focus more on sales of RV parts and accessories as well as service and maintenance on things such as electrical and plumbing systems, awning installation and appliance repair.

"It's getting more and more difficult as a small dealer to compete with the bigger dealers," Davis said. "So we just took a step back and looked at what we do best."

The new location will host a grand opening celebration in early April.