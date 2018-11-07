Governor-Elect Janet Mills celebrates in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Governor-Elect Janet Mills was back in her hometown Wednesday evening, celebrating Tuesday's historic victory with a homecoming reception on Broadway.

More than 100 local candidates, town officials and friends and neighbors packed the Homestead Kitchen, Bar & Bakery and spilled out onto the street as they waited for Mills to arrive. Surrounded by cameras and cell phones as soon as she arrived, Mills answered a few questions and hugged well-wishers before entering the restaurant.

She recalled growing up in Farmington, delivering papers and working at the Shiretown Restaurant on Main Street, and said that things she learned in Farmington would provide her with guidance as she looks ahead to being the first woman to hold the position of governor in Maine. She said that she learned not to tolerate bullies, to say what you mean and to care about one another in Farmington.

"Those are the values we're bringing back to the Blaine House," Mills said.

Mills received more than 300,000 votes statewide, something that has never happened in a Maine gubernatorial election, winning 51 percent of the vote over Shawn Moody's 43 percent and Terry Hayes' 6 percent.

In Franklin County, with 14,121 votes for the three eligible candidates cast, Mills took 49 percent of the vote, with Moody taking 44 percent and Hayes getting 5.9 percent.



Franklin County results for Governor's Race

Terry Hayes - 834 [5.9 percent]

Janet Mills - 7,054 [49 percent]

Shawn Moody - 6,233 [44 percent]

In other statewide races, Sen. Angus King easily retained his seat, receiving 55 percent of the votes cast compared to Republican challenger Eric Brakey's 35 percent and Democratic nominee Zak Ringelstein's 10 percent. Franklin County's results were similar.

Franklin County results for U.S. Senate

Eric Brakey - 5,166 [36 percent]

Angus King - 7,516 [53 percent]

Zak Ringelstein - 1,372 [9.7 percent]

The race between incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin and challenger Jared Golden was too close to call as of Wednesday night. Hovering around 46 percent each, neither candidate is expected to reach the 50 percent mark. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap confirmed Wednesday evening that the tabulation of results in the Congressional District 2 race will require the ranked-choice voting process. Ballot collection will begin Thursday, with processing in Augusta scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Friday. Final, unofficial results will likely be released next week.

In Franklin County, Golden actually outperformed his district-wide percentage, earning nearly 49 percent of the vote, with Poliquin getting 43 percent.

Franklin County results for CD 2

Tiffany Bond - 851 [6.1 percent]

Jared Golden - 6,839 [48.9 percent]

William Hoar - 318 [2.3 percent]

Bruce Poliquin - 5,959 [42.7 percent]

Question 1, which would have used a new tax to fund support at-home services for the elderly and disabled, was soundly defeated at the polls Tuesday, with 63 percent in opposition to the question. Franklin County results were similar.

Franklin County results for Question 1

Yes - 5,225 [36.7 percent]

No - 8,983 [63.2 percent]

All four bond questions are expected to pass. Question 3, $106 million for transportation-related upgrades, and Question 5, $15 million for community college programs, both passed by wide margins across the state and county. Question 2, $30 million for wastewater treatment improvements, and Question 4, $49 million for public universities, both passed by narrower margins in Maine. In Franklin County, Questions 2 and 4 failed to pass.

Franklin County results for Question 2

Yes - 6,978 [49 percent]

No - 7,246 [51 percent]

Franklin County results for Question 3

Yes - 8,849 [62.5 percent]

No - 5,300 [37.4 percent]

Franklin County results for Question 4

Yes - 7,007 [49.7 percent]

No - 7,084 [50.2 percent]

Franklin County results for Question 5

Yes - 5,225 [56.7 percent]

No - 8,983 [43.2 percent]