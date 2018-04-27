Governor suspends hunting in areas as manhunt continues

AUGUSTA – As the search continues for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous, Governor Paul R. LePage has issued an Emergency Proclamation that suspends all hunting, including the start of turkey season, in portions of Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield.

Fugitive John Williams, 29 of Madison, is wanted in connection to the death of Somerset County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Eugene Cole. According to information released by the Maine Department of Public Safety, Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on the morning of April 25. Police believe that the suspect stole Cole's marked cruiser, drove to the Cumberland Farms convenience store located on Route 2 and committed an unspecified theft. The suspect then fled the store in Cole's cruiser.

“I am using my executive authority to ensure the safety of the public and our law enforcement officers,” stated Governor LePage. “We are heartbroken yet determined to find the fugitive and bring him to justice as swiftly as possible. I thank our law enforcement officers and those from the federal government and surrounding states for their hard work in difficult conditions over the past several days.”

The proclamation suspends until further notice all hunting to include youth wild-turkey hunting day on Saturday April 28, and regular wild-turkey season, which begins Monday April 30. The attached map defines the area where hunting is suspended in portions of Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Fairfield.

Considering the ongoing manhunt in that area, a heavy police presence remains and will continue until the suspect is apprehended. The activities associated with hunting may trigger residents to report suspicious activity and cause an unnecessary police response.

The Proclamation and map are available here: http://www.maine.gov/governor/lepage/news/news_display.shtml?id=795440.

The U.S. and State of Maine flags continue to fly at half staff through sunset today, Friday, April 27, in memory of Corporal Cole, returning to full staff on Saturday. Both flags will again be lowered on the day of his funeral.