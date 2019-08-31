Franklin Countys First News

Governor welcomes UMF students to campus

Posted by • August 31, 2019 •

Governor Janet Mills shakes hand with a UMF student on Main Street Saturday.

FARMINGTON -  First-year University of Maine at Farmington students got some unexpected help moving into Scott Hall Saturday, as Governor Janet Mills, Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin and UMF President Edward Serna and his family participated in the morning's busy scene on Main Street.

Mills and Makin were in Farmington to welcome the incoming class of freshmen and their families and to highlight the importance of education majors to the future of the state. Mills said that with a third of the state's teachers likely to retire in the next few years, it was essential that young people take up the profession.

"We want to make it welcoming for them," Mills said about the incoming class, "because we're so happy that they're here."

Makin echoed Mills' comments, calling the potential teacher shortage a "dire" issue for the state.

"We recognize what they're about to commit their lives to," Makin said. "It's a beautiful day and we're really happy to be here."

Orientation events will be taking place across the UMF campus and Farmington over the next few days, with classes beginning Tuesday.

Governor Janet Mills speaks with University of Maine at Farmington students outside Scott Hall Saturday.

Governor Janet Mills poses for a photo with Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin, UMF President Edward Serna and his family.

UMF students help the incoming class move into Scott Hall Saturday morning.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives