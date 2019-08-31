Governor welcomes UMF students to campus

FARMINGTON - First-year University of Maine at Farmington students got some unexpected help moving into Scott Hall Saturday, as Governor Janet Mills, Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin and UMF President Edward Serna and his family participated in the morning's busy scene on Main Street.

Mills and Makin were in Farmington to welcome the incoming class of freshmen and their families and to highlight the importance of education majors to the future of the state. Mills said that with a third of the state's teachers likely to retire in the next few years, it was essential that young people take up the profession.

"We want to make it welcoming for them," Mills said about the incoming class, "because we're so happy that they're here."

Makin echoed Mills' comments, calling the potential teacher shortage a "dire" issue for the state.

"We recognize what they're about to commit their lives to," Makin said. "It's a beautiful day and we're really happy to be here."

Orientation events will be taking place across the UMF campus and Farmington over the next few days, with classes beginning Tuesday.