Grand jury indicts burglary suspects, 30 others

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted two Farmington residents last week in relation to a burglary in Phillips this summer. They represented two of the 32 residents indicted on felony charges.

Shawn Burnell, 24, and Brandy Pease, 21, both of Farmington, were each indicted on one count of burglary, a Class B felony. Both were also indicted on one count of felony theft: Burnell was indicted for theft by deception and Pease was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking.

The charges relate to a July burglary that occurred in Phillips. Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel began investigating after a Dodge Road resident reported that unknown persons had broken into their home and stolen several items. Those items, which were valued at more than $1,000, included video games, a television, a laptop, a sound system, as well as assorted marijuana paraphernalia.

Burnell and Pease knew the resident but did not have permission to enter the home, police said. FCSO Deputy Derrick Doucette and Chief Deputy Steve Lowell interviewed Burnell and Pease and then arrested them on burglary charges.

The allegedly stolen electronic items were recovered; the marijuana paraphernalia was not. Farmington police Sgt. Michael Adcock assisted in the recovery, police said.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.

Other indicted individuals (that have not appeared in previous articles) include:

Jason Brown, 32 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of violating the condition of his release, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release.

Junlong Bunleng, 50 of Lewiston, was indicted on one count of theft by misapplication and eight counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay over sales tax.

Bruce Burns, 52 of Lexington, was indicted on one count of aggravated operating after revocation of license due to being a habitual offender, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor operating under the influence, violating the conditions of his release and having improper plates

Christopher Elliott, 40 of Madrid, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor assault.

Theodore Fischer, 28 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of eluding an officer, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor driving to endanger, operating after suspension and criminal speed.

Vanessa Gordon, 28 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Corey Hamel, 36 of Minot, was indicted for one count of theft by unauthorized taking, elevated to a Class C felony due to the total value of the alleged theft exceeding $1,000, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

Nathan Hawes, 27 of Dixfield, was indicted for one count of operating after revocation of license, a Class C felony.

Rose Horan, 36 of Fairfield, was indicted for one count of theft, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Robert Allen Hunter Jr., 48 of Farmington, was indicted for aggravated trafficking of a schedule drug, elevated to a Class A felony due to the alleged possession of a firearm. The state has also brought criminal forfeiture proceedings for firearms and money.

Francis Keggins, 71 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior conviction for same.

Francis Leidy, 32 of Lewiston, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and one count of domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Michael Marble Jr., 20 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class B felony due to the total value of the alleged theft exceeding $10,000, as well as misdemeanor burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, driving to endanger and operating without a license.

Russell Metze, 31 of Carthage, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation of license, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same.

Lisa Miniutti, 43 of Wilton, was indicated on one count of aggravated trafficking, elevated to a Class A felony due to prior convictions for same, one count of unlawful possession, a Class C felony, as well as two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession.

Joshua Norton, 38 of Farmington, was indicted for one count of domestic violence stalking, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior conviction, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release and criminal trespass.

Shawn Taylor, 40 of Fayette, was indicted on one count of theft, elevated to a Class B felony due to the total value of the alleged theft exceeding $10,000.

Nathaniel Tilton, 42 of Wilton, was indicted for one count of domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to a prior conviction. In a separate case, Tilton was also indicted for one felony count of violating the conditions of his release, a Class C felony, and one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class C felony.

Jonathan Vasselian, 29 of Sumner, was indicted for two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, both Class C felonies due to the total value of the alleged theft exceeding $1,000, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of property.

John Wiese, 62 of Madrid, was indicted on one count of operating under the influence, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same, as well as misdemeanor operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest, display of a fictitious inspection sticker and operating with a suspended registration.

Dylan Willey, 24 of Jay, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, elevated to a Class B felony due to the alleged crime targeting a firearm.

Matthew Willihan, 35 of Carrabassett Valley, was indicted on two counts of eluding an officer, both Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, falsifying physical evidence and criminal speeding.

Michael Worth, 31 of Leeds, was indicted on one count of burglary, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief.