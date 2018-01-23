Grand jury indicts Carthage man for arson

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted 15 individuals on felony charges last week, including a Carthage man accused of burning his father's truck.

Spencer Knox, 23 of Carthage, was indicted on two counts of arson, both Class A felonies, one count of aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor operating after suspension. The charges stem from a Dec. 15 incident in which Knox is accused of destroying a pickup truck belonging to his father.

Police began investigating after the burned truck, a 2008 Ford F150, was located approximately one mile away from the owner's home on a dead-ended, dirt road. It was deemed a total loss, with investigators believing the fire began in the cab. The owner still owed $15,000 on the truck, which was insured.

Investigators met with the owner of the truck later that day and determined that the owner's son, Knox, had been "causing trouble" in the early morning hours. Upon speaking with witnesses that had been in the area on the evening of Dec. 14, investigators determined that Knox had taken his father's truck and then struck a second vehicle at another individual's house, doing minimal damage to the truck. Knox reportedly then returned to his parents' residence, at which point there was an alleged altercation between the truck's owner and Knox. Investigators believe that Knox then took the truck a second time and drove it down the dirt road, after which he allegedly set it on fire.

An indictment means that the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, like a trial jury.

Also indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury (and not previously reported) was:

Martin Clarrage, 26 of Kingfield, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as three misdemeanors: domestic violence assault, obstruction of the report of a crime and criminal mischief.

Kenneth Imlay, Jr., 39 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Devin Leonard, 25 of Gilead, was indicted on one count of eluding an officer, a Class C felony, as well as three misdemeanors: refusing to submit to arrest, operating after suspension and criminal speeding. In a separate, unrelated case, he was also indicted on one count of aggravated forgery, a Class B felony, as well as three misdemeanors: failure to give correct name, operating after suspension and operating without a license.

Nickolas McGrane, 28 of Weld, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation of license with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

Michael Mears, 30 of Livermore Falls, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs with a prior conviction for same, a Class C felony, as well as displaying a fictitious inspection sticker, a misdemeanor.

John Michaud, Sr., was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, both Class C felonies.

Joseph Phillips, 39 of Phillips, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C felony.

James Smith, 49 of Oakland, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony.

Nicole Waas, 32 of Buckfield, was indicted on one count of trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor violating conditions of release.