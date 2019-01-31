Grand jury indicts local man for ramming ex-girlfriend’s vehicle

FARMINGTON - A local man accused of ramming a woman's vehicle then leaving the scene only to return and ram it again was one of 18 people indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury last week.

Joshua Norton, 39 of Farmington, was indicted on four counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, all Class B felonies; domestic violence stalking, a Class C felony; aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony; violation of a protective order, a Class C felony; as well as two misdemeanors: failure to stop for an office and driving to endanger. All of the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Dec. 16, 2018 in the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, Norton had been at Walmart and had a verbal confrontation with a woman, Norton's ex-girlfriend. As the vehicles left the store and proceeded to the intersection with the Wilton Road, Norton allegedly pulled up beside the woman's vehicle, a Honda Pilot, and began ramming the Dodge minivan he was operating into its side.

The Honda Pilot's sustained damage, including dented passenger-side doors, a dented front fender and a cracked and partially missing front bumper. The woman was able to leave the intersection and called police. Norton reportedly fled the scene.

Later that evening, police located what they believed was Norton's vehicle on Franklin Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. The minivan's operator, allegedly Norton, refused to stop and continued toward Walmart. Once there, the minivan entered the parking lot and again began pursuing the woman's Honda Pilot, while police attempted to get him to stop.

Finally, Norton allegedly was able to ram the Honda Pilot with his minivan. At this point, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a snowbank. Norton immediately surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

A Class B felony conviction carries up to a 10-year prison sentence while a Class C felony conviction can be punished by up to 5 years in prison.

Also indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury (and not previously reported) was:

Craig Bunnell, 49 of Avon, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. In a separate indictment, Bunnell was also indicted for violation of conditions of release, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor harassment by telephone or electronic communication device.

Andrew Deering, 31 of Jay, was indicted on one count of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, both Class C felonies; as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Joel Farina, 28, last known address in Turner, was indicted on one count of theft by deception, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Eric Farrington, 50 of Jay, was indicted on one count of theft by deception, a Class C felony.

Kyle Goehringer, 32 of Hermon, was indicted on one count of eluding an officer, a Class C felony; as well as four misdemeanors: unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating after suspension, violation of conditions of release and criminal speeding.

Christopher Greenleaf, 33 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony.

Alice Hatch, 38 of Jay, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Robert Allen Hunter Jr., 49 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

Brett Jutras, 34 of Strong, was indicted on one count of assault on an officer, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor refusing to submit to arrest.

Amy Levasseur, 32 of West Farmington, was indicted on two counts of illegal importation of scheduled drugs, both Class B felonies.

Justin MacLean, 32 of Stratton, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor violating the condition of release.

Joshua Phillips, 39 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class C felony; as well as the misdemeanor of fraudulently obtaining or possessing a hunting license.

Norman Brand Thompson, 46 of Mexico, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony.

James Valesh, 50 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of arson, a Class A felony.

Theodore Wallace, 41 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault, a Class C felony; as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief.