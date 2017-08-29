Grand jury indicts two on sex charges

FARMINGTON - The grand jury indicted two Franklin County residents on unlawful sexual charges last week, as part of unrelated incidents which are alleged to have occurred within this county.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

John Wilber, 62 of Madrid, was indicted on a single count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony. The indictment represents alleged, unwanted sexual touching of a juvenile under the age of 12 at the time of the reported assault.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office began investigating after the District Attorney's Office received a referral from the Department of Health and Human Services in May. The unwanted sexual touching reportedly occurred in May 2011.

FCSO Lt. David St. Laurent interviewed the alleged victim at the Children's Advocacy Center in Portland, as well as other witnesses. He interviewed Wilber in May and placed him under arrest at the conclusion of that interview.

According to police, Wilber has prior convictions for gross sexual misconduct and unlawful sexual contact. He is a lifetime registrant per the Sex Offenders Registration and Notification Act.

The grand jury also indicted a Weld man on a single count of unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony. Dakota Boyd, 25 of Weld, was originally charged on May 22 by FCSO Sgt. Kevin Hartley following interviews with the alleged victim and Boyd.

The charge relates to a May 20 incident in Avon, in which Boyd is alleged to have touched the then-21-year-old victim sexually after she had fallen asleep. The woman told police that she woke up, pushed away a man that police later identified as Boyd while telling him to stop, but that he had again attempted to assault her. The woman told police that she began screaming, was "forced out of the residence" and called 9-1-1 from Bridge Street in Phillips.

Boyd was picked up on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the new charge and was questioned by Hartley at the FCSO office on May 22. According to the arrest affidavit, he admitted to drinking and using LSD on the evening of May 20. Boyd reportedly told Hartley that he had been "hugging" the woman when she told him to stop and that he believed they had both been fully clothed.