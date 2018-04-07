Grand jury indicts Wilton man on gross sexual assault charge

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury rose Wednesday and indicted a Wilton man on charges relating to the alleged attack on a woman in late February.

Steven Pare, 50 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony; aggravated assault, a Class B felony; and misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release. The charges stem from a complaint law enforcement received on Feb. 27.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, the gross sexual assault allegation relates to Pare's alleged actions towards a woman who knew Pare and was known by the Wilton man. The elevated aggravated assault charge stems from Pare allegedly choking a woman until she could no longer breathe.

The violating conditions of release charge relates to Pare being out on bail at the time of the incident, Wilcox said. He had been previously charged with operating under the influence for an unrelated incident.

Pare has been held on $10,000 cash bail since it was set on March 7.

An indictment means that the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, like a trial jury.