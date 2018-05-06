Grand opening of Rangeley movie theater is Memorial Day weekend

RANGELEY - After an intensive fundraising campaign supported by both residents and visitors in the Rangeley Region, renovations and upgrades to make the Rangeley Friends of the Arts' Lakeside Theater into a first-run movie house have been completed. The theater will host a grand opening over Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate the new addition.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 25, 26 and 27, there will be shows at 5 and 8 p.m. each night with special giveaways at each show. The first movies scheduled are - at 5 p.m. each night: "I Can Only Imagine" – The true story behind MercyMe’s chart topping song that brings hope to so many; and at 8 PM each night: "Death of Stalin" – a satirical comedy that follows the Soviet dictator’s last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

To see the schedule of upcoming movies, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the 'Movies' tab at the top of the page.

The RFA Lakeside Theater is a multi-purpose theater, showing not only movies but live theater, concerts and events, and is also available to rent for private parties and functions. 2018 marks the 50th year that the Rangeley Friends of the Arts has been supporting the arts in the Rangeley Region.