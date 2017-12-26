Grant to fund fire department equipment

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved having the Farmington Fire Rescue acquire a stabilization system for trucks and other large vehicles at Tuesday evening's board meeting, with the funds to be repaid through a Department of Homeland Security grant.

The rescue strut kit would allow firefighters to shore up or even lift up to 20,000 pounds during rescues. The equipment is designed for extrication rescues involving trucks, school buses or other large vehicles, Captain Tim Hardy said Tuesday. It would also allow a structure to be propped up, if the department was conducting a rescue in a partially-collapsed building for example. The department currently has a stabilization kit, but it's only sized for passenger vehicles.

Citing the amount of truck traffic that passes through the southern part of the county, Hardy successfully applied for a DHS grant to reimburse the town for the $13,500 cost of the equipment.

The board unanimously approved expending the funds out of the department's Equipment Reserve, with that money to be replenished by the grant.

The board also moved to accept grant funding to support targeted patrols for the Farmington Police Department. The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety will provide the department with $14,309 for distracted driving enforcement, $4,655 for impaired driving enforcement, $4,254 for seat belt use enforcement and $4,110 for excessive speed enforcement. The department has participated in these programs before, utilizing the funds for special patrols targeting the specified infractions.

Chief Jack Peck said that this year's totals, which may be augmented later in 2018, marked decreases in three categories and a significant increase in the distracted driving enforcement.

Similarly, the board also approved acceptance of a $1,000 grant through the Healthy Community Coalition's Drug Free Communities program to conduct underage drinking enforcement work. Those funds would be used for targeted patrols and enforcement of off-premise drinking, Peck said.

In other business, the board approved a $94,904 budget for Mt. Blue TV. The town, which pays for approximately two-thirds of the budget along with Wilton, utilizes the franchise fee funds supplied by Bee Line Cable - money gathered from subscribers. Station Director JP Fortier noted that pool of money was shrinking; down from 2,000 subscribers back in 2000 to roughly 1,400 today. Mt. Blue TV is working to develop other sources of revenue, including advertising.

Fortier said that new programs this year will include a presentation by Western Maine Storytellers and a program hosted by a Maine Guide. The station is now livestreaming Wilton and Farmington selectboard meetings and is working to livestream sporting events.