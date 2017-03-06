Grants and investments the focus of the Carrabassett Valley town meeting this Wednesday

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Residents will be asked to consider supporting mountain bike trails, the airport and the Sugarloaf Golf Course at the annual town meeting Wednesday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the town office, with the meeting reconvening at 7:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Center.

The town meeting warrant includes a request to approve a $200,000 capital improvement project at the Sugarloaf Golf Course, which is owned by the town and leased to the Sugarloaf Mountain Corp. Approximately $80,000 of that investment would be spent on reconstructing the driving range, with another $80,000 used to purchase covers for the course greens. That purchase, according to Town Manager Dave Cota, was designed to reduce spring maintenance costs associated with the greens.

"You don't have to spend so much money maintaining the greens and bringing them back," Cota said of the covers.

The final $40,000 of the $200,000 bond would be used to improve the course's golf cart paths.

The funds would be raised through a 5-year bond, with the negotiated repayment plan having the town pay $30,000 and Sugarloaf pay $10,000, annually. The remaining cost associated with interest, estimated at $1,820 per year, would be paid out of the Golf Course Reserve Fund. According to Cota, that reserve fund included roughly $55,000 at the beginning of the year. The 5-year scope of the bond is designed to conclude prior to Sugarloaf realizing a reduction in its golf course debt payments, theoretically freeing up the mountain to participate in new course projects.

Carrabassett Valley will also consider further investment into its mountain bike trail system, with Article 27 seeking to raise and appropriate $34,000 for trail development and maintenance. An additional $15,000 is being requested out of the Recreation Endowment Fund for trail development.

The town was able to secure a 2-year Federal Aviation Administration grant totaling $268,000 to improve the Sugarloaf Regional Airport. That grant requires roughly $13,400 as a local match. Those funds would be raised out of the Airport Reserve Fund. The project would focus on sealing cracks on the pavement and removing trees to meet FAA regulations.

Other expenditures include a request to raise and appropriate $80,000 for the New Mountain Fire Station Reserve Fund. That fund was created last year, with an initial appropriation of $50,000, following discussions about moving the mountain fire station out of the bays adjacent to the Sugarloaf Maintenance Garage Building. The town has an agreement with Sugarloaf, dating back to 1983, which allows the Carrabassett Valley Fire Department to operate out of that two-bay fire station, located adjacent to the mountain's maintenance garage. Recently, however, Sugarloaf asked the town about acquiring that location for their own expanding needs.

Town officials anticipate that preliminary plans for a new proposed site and building will be complete sometime this year.

"We try to collaborate with Sugarloaf," Cota noted, speaking to the importance of second homeowners to the town's tax base and economy. "This town's all about recreational amenities. That's our industrial park."

Article 67 would approve the submission of an application for a Community Development Block Grant for a local business. If approved, the Board of Selectmen would apply to the Department of Economic and Community Development for a $50,000 Micro-Enterprise Business Assistance Program grant on behalf of Winterstick Snowboard Company. That Carrabassett Valley-based company manufactures snowboards, employing two full-time positions. The grant would allow the company to hire two new employees and pay for an expansion that would allow it to double its capacity.

There is no guarantee that the grant would be awarded, Cota said, as the application process is competitive statewide with only $750,000 awarded each year. If successful, the town would serve as the grantee for the state funds.

Other appropriations include $14,800 for a mobile electronic traffic message board that would be controlled by the Carrabassett Valley Police Department and usable on Route 27 and the Sugarloaf Access Road. The sign would be useful during the areas numerous events, Cota said.

Another article would raise $25,000 for a back-up power generator to be installed at either the Anti-Gravity Center or the Outdoor Center. That generator would be used to turn the building into the town's emergency shelter, in accordance with the results of the town's updated emergency management plan.

Another appropriation of $15,000 would go into a reserve fund for a possible future expansion of the town office. That proposal would expand the Town Clerk's office, the lobby and the fireproof vault to provide for additional storage. Preliminary estimates have the project costing roughly $60,000.

In total, town expenditures will rise from $2.47 million to $2,501,287, or 1.2 percent, if the town meeting warrant is approved in its entirety. Cota said that increase, along with a projected increase in county taxes and a reduction in surplus funds applied against the expenditures, was expected to be offset by an approximate $100,000 reduction in school budget expenses associated with Carrabassett Valley's students, the majority of which are tuitioned to MSAD 58. The tax rate is projected to hold at approximately .0066 per $1,000 of valuation.

This year's election features four uncontested races, with incumbents running for each position. Selectman John "Jay" Reynolds is running unopposed for another 3-year term, while Sanitary District Trustee Robert Briggs is similarly expected to resume his work with the district. On the School Committee, Kimberley Kearing and Earle Morse are both unopposed for 3-year terms.

The meeting opens at 8 a.m. at the town office, opening the polls and choosing a moderator, with polls to remain open until 6 p.m. The meeting will reconvene at 7:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Center to tackle the remaining articles.