Great Horned Owl, Red-Shouldered Hawk and more visit students at Mallett School

FARMINGTON - Four feathered friends visited students at Mallett School last week in celebration of a year-long program initiated by principal Tracy Williams.

"Wind Wednesday" gave students the opportunity to learn more about different species through a specific bird's call being played over the intercom each Wednesday morning. The following day Williams would identify the caller and share facts with the students about the bird.

The elementary ornithologists had the chance to meet four species at a presentation last Thursday by Wind Over Wings. The non-profit aims to educate the public on good environmental practices by letting them make a personal connection to the birds. Each of the eleven birds in their care have injuries that prevent them from being released back into the wild. President of the program, Hope Douglas, brought four birds to introduce to the students as part of her presentation. In her small flock was a Great Horned Owl named Queen Solomon, an Eastern Screech Owl named Tansy, a common Raven named Zachary and a Red-Shouldered Hawk named Cessna.

The birds came to Douglas in a wide variety of ways, and each ones story has been used for 18 years to teach children the importance of conservation,recycling, awareness and responsibility for the Earth. Douglas focused her presentation on the importance of calling wildlife biologists if a baby bird is found out of its nest. She explained the importance of "re-nesting" chicks instead of taking them inside or trying to raise them. She debunked the idea of mother birds abandoning their young if they smell human scent and stressed that by replacing the chick in the nest, the mother will continue to care for and raise their young.

Douglas continued to wow the young students by comparing the sound of a raven feather and an owl feather. To demonstrate the comparison, Douglas sliced the raven feather through the air, and confirmed with students in the back rows that a sound could be heard. She then did the same with the owl feather and students in the first row exclaimed that they could not hear a single noise.

"I am so amazed that 7,000 feathers of an owl make no sound," one student exclaimed.

For more information on the birds, you can visit the Wind Over Wings website here.