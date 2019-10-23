Greater Franklin Development Council updates Farmington Selectboard

FARMINGTON - Director of Greater Franklin Development Council, Charlie Woodworth, met with the Board of Selectmen Tuesday night to discuss updates and current initiatives at GFDC; the town gives a portion of funding to the organization through the Town Increment Financing account.

Woodworth reported that he recently met with Congressman Jared Golden who was interested in hearing about the organization's efforts to bring high speed internet to the county. Golden heard from several local residents about their difficulties with internet, in cases of impeding the growth of business and hindering online higher education opportunities, as well as from Franklin Memorial Hospital who spoke about the difficulties of offering telehealth to isolated residents throughout the county.

GFDC is continuing to work towards bringing high speed internet to the region. Woodworth said all 22 towns have signed on in support and are "swimming in the same direction" which has opened doors as far as funding and support from the state.

The organization's final meeting of the Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan is Nov. 6 at the North Church. The meeting will address the outcomes of the year-long project and present the next steps to members of the public.

In other business, the selectmen chose another interim school board director to replace Iris Silverstein who put in her resignation two weeks ago. Budget Committee member Wayne Kinney was chosen to fill the spot until the term is up in June 2020. Kinney said he is undecided if he will run again.

The Police Department was given approval by the board to accept a grant in the amount of $23,759 for the purchase of a training simulator. The simulator offers 600 different scenarios for training including tasering, commands and firearms. The department also applied and were awarded an additional $2,558 in grant funds for equipment to accompany the simulator.

Finally, Town Manager Richard Davis was given approval by the board to lease a closed landfill site to NextEra Energy for the purpose of installing solar panels. The company will pay $12,050 per acre, amounting to a revenue of $31,250 per year.