Greater Franklin Food Council hosts potato fundraiser

FARMINGTON - The great Maine potato will be the highlight of a fundraiser being held next weekend. The Greater Franklin Food Council event will offer a no-contact, drive through pick up of 20 pound bags of Emery Farm potatoes, aiming to meet the need for holiday meal prep with a local ingredient. Pick up locations will be at Rustic Roots Farm on Route 2 in Farmington and at the Maine Beer Shed on Main Street in Kingfield.

Simultaneously, the event will help raise funds for continued programming through the Food Council that focus on supporting local food system issues. A longterm goal is to hire a coordinator for the food council. Past projects include community movie series for National Nutrition Month, funding and implementing a School Garden Coach for a number of Franklin County elementary schools, supporting the Maine Harvest Bucks program at the Farmington Farmer's Market, and addressing food insecurity issues as COVID-19 hit the area.

“There is so much work to do in our county to ensure our food system keeps producing food, supports farmers, ensures folks have access to food, and educates our youth about growing food and eating healthy,” steering committee member Erica Emery said. “We have so many needs and ideas, and we hope to be able to raise funds in the next few months to increase our capacity to address those needs.”

Potatoes can be ordered by clicking here. Orders will be taken until Nov. 10. Bags are $25 and all proceeds go toward the Greater Franklin Food Council.