Greater Franklin Food Council kicks off year of events

FARMINGTON - The Greater Franklin Food Council met Monday evening to kick off a new year of food-focused energy. The committee formed two years ago and has been actively pursuing issues of food insecurity in the area with educational workshops, discussions and events ever since.

This year marks a significant one for the committee as they look toward securing a fiscal sponsor through St. Joseph's Parish. Other food councils across the state operate in a similar manner, according to organizer Erica Emery. GFFC has worked in partnership with St. Joseph's on several projects, including the presentation of the food summit. Making sure that local residents are getting enough to eat has become a priority for the parish, so the two efforts seemed like a natural fit.

"Our priorities align well. I think this could be a great partnership, and having the council sponsored here [St. Joseph's] will allow for various collaborative opportunities," Director of the Parish Social Ministry Max Becher said.

Becher accepted a new position last year that is earmarked for making such collaborations happen. With the new sponsorship, GFFC will be able to obtain 501-c3 status which will help with funding efforts and creating staff positions.

The council has already hired an intern, University of Maine at Farmington senior Grace Hansen, who will be working under the directorship of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area on GFFC tasks. Hansen has been working on behind the scenes organization and plans to focus on marketing the council in the months to come.

GFFC is putting together a year's worth of events that revolve around the subject of food in Franklin County. Events will include things such as farm tours, panel discussions, cooking classes, canning workshops and more.

"We feel really committed to monthly events that help unite our community," Emery said.

