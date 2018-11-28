Historical homes prepare for Dec. 1 festivities: Greenwood artifacts on display

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society will once again open the doors of two downtown homes this Chester Greenwood Day, the Titcomb House at 118 Academy St. and the Octagon House at 126 High St.

Items belonging to Chester Greenwood will be on display at the Titcomb House, including the inventor's roll top desk, typewriter, adding machine and other artifacts from the historic earmuff-making days. The collection was loaned to the society by Chester's grandson George Greenwood and has brought with it new stories, many of which had never been heard by members.

Additional stories can be heard at the Octagon House during the Dec. 1 Greenwood celebration, told by the Mallett siblings who grew up in the unique building. The house will be decorated in the traditional holiday fashion, with the dining table set for dinner and floral decor donated by Riverside Greenhouse, Robin's Flower Pot and Richard's Florist.

"It's not just a museum or a house that just sits there," Historical Society member Jane Woodman said.

Beginning on Chester Greenwood Day, the public will be able to participate in self-guided tours of the historic home with the use of a pamphlet designed by the society. The pamphlets includes details and historic facts about each room in the house.

"Our members have been very busy lately," Woodman said.

Also new this year will be a silent auction held at the Titcomb House the day of the festivities. Items were donated by community members and bidding will begin at 2:30 p.m.