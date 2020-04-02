Grocery delivery service now available

FARMINGTON - With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Maine, many elderly and immune compromised community members are finding themselves housebound with few options for accessing essential services such as stocking the pantry. Even Walmart's drive-through grocery pickup service has become a risk for some residents as they focus on remaining healthy.

In response to what they saw as a growing concern for neighbors, friends and family, members of Summit Faith Community began offering to shop and deliver groceries for anyone in need. The program quickly expanded beyond the walls of the church and is now being offered to the community at large. The "COVID 19 Community Response Team" is now a team of several churches, with 125 volunteers, Pastor Ryan Goding said. They received six phone calls on their first day of operation.

The group is refusing any tips or donations, and is purely based on helping those in need, Goding said.

"Our biggest concern is just making sure we have the capacity to build the program," he said.

In short, making sure there are enough volunteers to do the work.

Those interested in joining the delivery network can contact Pastor Goding at 207.739.9102.

Anyone interested in utilizing the services can call Pastor Goding at 207.739.9102. Payment for the groceries can either be made prior to the shopping trip, such as through Walmart's pickup service, or can be written by check upon receiving a receipt from the volunteer.