Growing up

Male Yellow Bellied Sapsucker at nest hold, Weld. (Lynn Jennings)
Male Kestrel, Weld. (Lynn Jennings)
Female Yellow Bellied Sapsucker bringing food to young, Weld. (Lynn Jennings)
The bird seed bandit in Weld. (Dennis York)
Quick, hide the loot! (Dennis York)
Bull moose in Weld. (Dennis York)
Bull moose keeping a watchful eye on me in Weld. (Dennis York)
Fritillary butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird female leaving nest box in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Young Eastern Bluebird demanding to be fed in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird female working on a nest again in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Belted Kingfishers at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
Buck in field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Time to cut the hay! Taken around 5 a.m. today (Jim Knox)
The Shield: An Osprey shields her young and at the same time flies up to chase another Osprey away! Wolfe's Neck State Park (Jim Knox)
Must be the towns roof guard! A Northern Cardinal, Scarborough. (Jim Knox)
Two baby robins wait to be fed. Wilton (Jim Knox)
Finally a robin feeds her young, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A week later and a big baby robin sits near its nest. Wilton (Jim Knox)
An immature Bald Eagle in flight over the Kennebec River. (Steve Muise)
Pollinators are at work in this Industry veggie garden! (Maria James)
Turtle. (Darlene Power)
Juvenile Bald Eagle, staying cool. (Darlene Power)
Sunrise Kayaking. (Darlene Power)
So it is a Blue heron aloft searching for fish in the water below. (Jane Knox)
Victim of latest storm. (Jane Knox)