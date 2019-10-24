Halloween celebrations across the county

With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, many events will be taking place this weekend including several of the annual Trunk or Treats.

On Friday, Oct. 25 Farmington Rotary will be sponsoring the annual window painting contest in the downtown area. Youth from kindergarten to middle school are invited to register at the Pierce House on Main Street at the end of the school day. Registrants should bring their own water, brushes and an egg carton or container for the paint which will be provided. A window will be assigned at the time of registration. High school Interact members and University of Maine at Farmington Rotaract members will be handing out free hot chocolate and judging window decorations. For more information contact Kirsten Swan at kswan@maine.edu.

Following window painting, Rotary will also be hosting a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of W.G. Mallett School from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Decorated cars will be lined up handing candy and treats out for any youth who would like to participate. If you are interested in participating as a decorated vehicle, please contact Kirsten Swan at kswan@maine.edu.

A pumpkin carving contest will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge in West Farmington. Drop off is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26. Age categories will be 2 to 5, 6 to 10 and 11 to 15.

Later that evening a "Spooky Kastle" will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by the Elks. The event is family friendly with an option of a "Scarier Room" for $2 15-years-old and up, $1 for 14 and younger. All proceeds go to local youth activities.

Edgewood Rehab and Living Center at 221 Fairbanks Road and Orchard Park Rehab and Living Center at 107 Orchard Drive will be holding their Door to Door Knocking on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is for birth to 6th grade.

Jay Fire Rescue is proud to host Jay’s first Trunk Or Treat on Halloween night, Thursday Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jay Town Office Parking area. The event will feature a touch-a-truck event. Area businesses are welcome to participate. Challenge coins and key chains will be available to support the Jay Fire Association. Anyone wanting to participate in candy distribution or donations, please contact Kit by phone or text at 578-2088 or visit Jay Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

