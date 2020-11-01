Halloween moon. Taken Saturday night from Mosher Hill in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Enjoying the beautiful fall colors in Abbott Park. (Photo by Laura Ganz)
A munching muskrat in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Looking for worms in the leaves. (Photo by Dennis York)
Deer in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Trying to blend in. Weld (Photo by Dennis York)
A partridge on the roadside in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Large group of Canada Geese in the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Turkeys in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Common Redpoll at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Pine Siskin at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Northern Cardinal in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
With the deep temperature drop at night and warmer days our wonderful Maine foliage has peaked as you can seen along this back road. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Golden curtains are a feast for our eyes. (Photo by Jane Knox)