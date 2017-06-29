Hams gather for radio field day

By Paul Gooch

LIVERMORE - Last weekend, hams across the USA held "Field Day" sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio. Using emergency power supplies, ham operators set up emergency stations in parks, shopping malls, schools, and backyards around the country.

Their slogan, "When All Else Fails, Ham Radio Works” is more than just words to the hams as they prove they can send messages in many forms without the use of phone systems, Internet, or any other infrastructure that can be compromised in a crisis. More than 35,000 amateur radio operators across the country participated in last year's event.

The Bass Hill Repeater Group, with support from the Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, returned to the shores of Round Pond in Livermore to participate in Field Day. Amateur Radio operators from central and southern Maine gathered at Bill Mann’s camp on Round Pond on Saturday to set up antennas, operating stations, and radio equipment. The event began on Saturday at 2 p.m. and ran for 24 hours.

There were seven “hams” who operated from a camper trailer for the 24-hour period. The group made almost 700 contacts with other ham radio operators all across the country. Contacts were made with stations as far away as Florida, Texas, California, and Hawaii, as well as all the North East and New England states and eastern Canada.

The purpose of the event is two-fold. First, the annual field day simulates an emergency communications environment, and hams operate without the benefit of commercial electrical power or preexisting antenna. BHRG used a gasoline generator and wire antennas strung in the trees to communicate with Morse code and voice.

Ham operators, trained through exercises such as Field Day use personal equipment to provide such communications as requesting medical supplies, passing health and welfare messages between victims and relatives outside the disaster area.

Ham radio operators also provide communications for parades, road races, and most recently, for the Trek Across Maine and the Tour de Cure of the Kennebunks.

The second purpose is to provide a challenging and fun activity for the operators. The weather was excellent, sunny and mild, except for a few hours Saturday morning. It was over cast with only brief rain showers. The Bass Hill Repeater Group managed to get the antennas up and the station set up easily by noon in time for lunch and the 2 p.m. start. The group finished the weekend at 2 p.m. Sunday and members were all on our way home soon after. Participating in the activity was Bill, Michelle and Jordyn Mann, John Huffman, Al McDaniel, Tom Marshall and Paul Gooch. Rita Hale and George Szadis assisted with setup on Saturday morning.