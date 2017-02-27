Handcuffed man allegedly tries to eat cocaine while fleeing police

CHESTERVILLE - A Livermore man faces a number of charges today, after he allegedly attempted to eat a baggie of cocaine while fleeing from the police after being handcuffed during a traffic stop.

Caleb Hupper, 27 of Livermore, has been charged with refusing to submit to arrest, possession of a scheduled drug, operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, falsifying evidence and violating the conditions of release, following an incident which occurred Sunday morning in Chesterville.

According to Maine State Police Trooper Randy Hall, he was called to the Chesterville Ridge Road at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, after dispatchers received a report of a vehicle off the roadway with a single, male operator slumped over the wheel. Hall said that Chesterville Fire Department was already at the scene when he arrived and that first responders were able to extricate the operator, later identified as Hupper, from the vehicle.

Hall said that he determined that Hupper was intoxicated and handcuffed him beside his cruiser. While searching Hupper, Hall said, he discovered a baggie containing cocaine, more commonly known as an 8-ball. Hall placed the baggie on the hood of his cruiser as he continued to search Hupper.

When Hall began checking Hupper's waistband, the trooper said the Livermore man lunged forward and, with his mouth, seized the baggie of cocaine off the roof of the car. Hupper, still handcuffed, then allegedly attempted to flee on foot while chewing on the baggie of cocaine.

Hall tackled Hupper, who attempted to fend him off by kicking the trooper while continuing to chew on the baggie. With the assistance of CFD firefighters, Hall said, he was able to extricate the cocaine from Hupper's mouth.

"They helped remove the baggie from his mouth," Hall said Monday. "They did a good job."

Hupper consumed approximately half of the cocaine, Hall said. He was placed back into custody and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

"I've never had that happen before in my career," Hall said.

Hupper was charged with possession and operating under the influence by Hall for the alleged underlying criminal behavior. The falsifying evidence and refusing to submit to arrest charges stem from Hupper's attempt to consume a baggie of cocaine while fleeing from Hall, while both the operating without a license and violating the conditions of release charges relate to a previous operation under the influence arrest in Farmington.