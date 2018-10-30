Handmade hats and scarves needed for Special Olympics

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Special Olympics Maine is reaching out to anyone who knits or crochets, for the annual Special Olympics Scarf Project.

For the past five years people from not only across the state of Maine, but across the country have made beautiful scarves and hats for everyone who attends the annual Special Olympics Maine winter state games at Sugarloaf. The scarf project started was originally a national outreach for all 50 states, but it only lasted for one year. Special Olympics Maine received dozens of calls the following year asking for the new colors. Although it was no longer being done nationally, Special Olympics Maine loved the idea of continuing the project.

Maine has approximately 500 athletes who attend the annual games ... and Sugarloaf tends to be pretty cold. The scarves and hats help keep the athletes covered, protected and warm. For many years, the program has had enough scarves to also offer them to coaches and volunteers.

Most of the scarves and hats typically arrive at the Special Olympics Maine office with a note: words of encouragement for athletes, prayers, and best wishes. Many include the story of why the person wanted to participate in the project. Many scarves come from elderly people who are no longer able to physically volunteer at an event but want to help in some way. Scarves come from people who grew up in Maine, or went to school in Maine or used to vacation in Maine. Scarves have come from class rooms where the teachers have taught the students to knit or crochet, they have come from women who have been incarcerated, they come from church groups, knitting clubs and family members.

A couple of favorite stories: Four scarves were sent in by three sisters. They had recently lost their fourth sister who had just purchased all of the yarn to make four scarves and four hats. After her passing the sisters found out about her intentions and went to work, each making a scarf and a hat and all worked on a fourth scarf and hat to come from their sister.

Another favorite: A young elementary school aged girl sent in a scarf. For several weeks she had noticed that her bus driver was always knitting while parked in front of the school waiting for the kids to get on to the bus. She asked the bus driver what she was doing and the lady explained that she was making a scarf for a Special Olympic athlete and shared a little bit about what Special Olympics was. The young girl asked her if she would help her make one too. So the bus driver checked with the girls mom and then made the little girl her last stop and took the time to teach her how to knit.

Special Olympics Maine is currently at about 100 scarves and hats at the state office. The organization could use some help getting to the goal of 500 scarves/hats donated in time for the 2019 Special Olympics Maine State Winter Games at the end of January. That would provide enough so that every athlete will have a scarf and hat for their winter competition, and possibly every volunteer and coach as well.

Anyone looking to send scarves and hats is asked to send them by mid-January. Scarves can be mailed/delivered to:

Attn: Katheryn Wildes 344 Old Orchard Road Buxton, ME 04093

or to

Special Olympics Maine 125 John Roberts Rd Suite 5 South Portland, ME 04106

For more information please call Lisa at 207-879-0489

The design/pattern is totally up to the creator. Be creative. The colors for the 2019 games are purple, green and blue. The majority of the athletes are teens and adults so size small is unneeded.