Hanging on to the end of summer

During an evening walk, looking for deer, we spotted 2 resting monarchs in a field. (Bernadette Harvell)
Sunset Saturday August 24th in Farmington. (Bernadette Harvell)
Great Blue Heron over the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Juvenile male Ruby-throated Hummingbird fueling up for its southward migration in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Yellow Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Fall plumage Magnolia Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Pileated Woodpecker over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
The monarch caterpillars were abundant at my house this year. This little guy chose a beautiful hydrangea plant to form its chrysalis. In about 10-14 days, a beautiful Monarch Butterfly will emerge. It will travel 50-100 miles a day to migrate to California or Mexico. Monarchs remain in their roosts during the winter months and then begin their northern migration in March. No individual butterfly completes the entire round trip. Female monarchs lay eggs for a subsequent generation during the northward migration. Four generations are involved in the annual cycle. Somehow, they know to come back to Maine! (Stephanie Flanagan)
A doe starting to shed it's summer coat and get ready for fall. (Dennis York)
A young eagle stuck between his nest and the ground. (Dennis York)
Blue heron on frog patrol. (Dennis York)
Puffy white clouds, bright blue sky, and warm temps make for an inviting
late summer scene at Clearwater Lake. (Tom Oliver)
A monarch butterfly is visible through its chrysalis a few hours before it emerged. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Monarch butterfly drying and stretching its numerous anatomical parts shortly after emerging.
(Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Monarch butterfly transferring outdoors to finish drying. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Along came a caterpillar and startled the monarch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
It's a boy! He fully extended his wings to dry and was gone a few hours later. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A red-shouldered Hawk sits near a old barn overlooking a field; looking for that rodent to make a run (no luck! ) Farmington. (Jim Knox)
