Harmony woman arrested after second stop for speeding

NEW SHARON - A Harmony woman was arrested Monday, after she reportedly was caught speeding twice on the Mercer Road in a three-hour period. She has also been charged with felony trafficking, after prescription drugs were allegedly found on her person at Franklin County Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian McCormick stopped a blue 2012 Chevy Malibu at 11:01 a.m. Monday morning on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The vehicle, allegedly operated by Nichole McCarthy, 27 of Harmony, was reportedly traveling 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. McCarthy was issued a summons for misdemeanor criminal speed and released.

At 1:54 p.m. that same day, McCormick stopped the same vehicle after recording it traveling 87 mph in a 55 mph zone. He immediately recognized the Malibu and its operator, McCarthy, placing the Harmony woman under arrest on the charge of criminal speed. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

McCarthy was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Once there, she was asked if she had any type of drugs or contraband on her person and surrender any such material before she entered the jail, as is standard procedure at the facility. She indicated that she did not and entered the jail, at which point she was searched. Nichols said that prescription drugs were found on her person.

McCarthy was charged with trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C felony, as well as unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a misdemeanor.

McCarthy was later released on $300 cash bail.