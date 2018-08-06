Harvest House gets new owner, new look

FARMINGTON - After closing its doors seven months ago, the Harvest House has switched to a new owner and will see a fresh but familiar look this fall.

Sold as a turn-key operation, Rachel Jackson has been working towards officially owning the business since Patrick and Chong Boivin put it on the market last winter. Jackson closed on the deal two weeks ago and has a rough plan of opening this fall.

"Patrick and Chong have been wonderful. I told them when I bought it that they couldn't just disappear on me and they haven't," Jackson said.

Jackson has operated two other restaurants in Maine and has had dreams of opening a food establishment in Farmington for many years now. The idea stuck with the closing of the Farmington Diner in 2007. Jackson bought the local hot spot and move it to her property in Wilton, where it still sits today.

Since obtaining the historic building, Jackson's interest in authentic New England diners has grown. Over the years her daydream has developed from an impulse move to own a piece of local history, to the goal of reopening the restaurant. With an extensive 1950s decor collection and a knowledge base collected from numerous diner owners, Jackson will finally be seeing her idea come to life at 367 Wilton Road.

"We're going to bring in all the pieces to give it the right feel," she said. "The big thing with the Farmington Diner was that it was a place where people gathered. That's what I want for this. Food does that for people."

Jackson has worked closely with the Boivins to create a familiar menu using some of the Harvest House favorites and will even be rehiring a large part of the Harvest House staff. Her diner, affectionately named The Farmington D, will go beyond a good burger and old time feel, however. Jackson said she plans to integrate as many Maine products as possible into her recipes, such as local potatoes for her French fries, and has plans to compost any waste. With three acres and a portion of the Whistle Stop Trail behind the building, Jackson said she has thought about adding a bike rack to the property too.

"I hope it will be a place where these kinds of ideas don't just get stuck, but actually move forward. Building community will be the base and from there we'll do all kinds of things," she said.

Applications will be available at the Farmington D from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday August 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday August 8.