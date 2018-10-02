Harvest Potluck offers networking event for homesteaders

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Oct. 7, local homesteaders are invited to gather at the Farmington Grange on West Bridge Street for a day of networking, skill sharing and fun as the first annual Maine Harvest Potluck gets underway.

The event is the brain child of farmer Victoria VanBuskirk who sells eggs, seeds and handmade goods from her farm- The Homestead Project.

"I just want to help connect homesteaders and off-the-griders with one another. Those who are raising their own meat, or growing their own food can come together in one place," VanBuskirk said.

Many of the local farms have donated produce or baked goods as door prizes for the event, and VanBuskirk said there will be children's activities as well such as bobbing for apples and other fall-related games.

In addition to the potluck, which participants can sign up for on the event's Facebook page, there will be a variety of stations for farmers to participate in. The "Barter Table" will allow people to trade their goods or services for something else being offered, while the "Repair-it" table will encourage the reduce, reuse, recycle mentality of fixing possessions rather than putting them in the landfill. A "Crafter's Table" will showcase the handmade goods that VanBuskirk said many farmers multi-task by doing and she hopes to have an apple cider press as well to teach participants how to make their own cider.

VanBuskirk started farming four years ago after moving to the area and has helped promote the homestead lifestyle by teaching classes at the Grange and volunteering at the farmer's market. The Harvest Potluck will encourage local homesteaders to connect and share resources, she said, but is also open to those who don't currently homestead but might be interested in learning more about it.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Farmington Grange. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP on the event's Facebook page. Fees are $1 per person or $5 per family of 5 or more.