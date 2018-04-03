HCC offers tips on budget shopping through free Hannaford tours

FARMINGTON - This Friday, April 6, Healthy Community Coalition will be offering free tours of the Farmington Hannaford from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The tours are part of the "Cooking Matters at the Store" program which aims to educate people on eating healthy while saving money. The event is free and open to the public.

Using "passports" to gather information, participants will visit four different stations located throughout the store in the four departments- grains, protein, produce and dairy. Educators will be on site with samples, recipes, and activities pertaining to the practical skills of buying groceries on a budget, comparing unit prices to find bargains, reading and comparing food labels and identifying whole grains. The tour usually lasts about thirty minutes.

“Cooking Matters at the Store shopping tours offer new tips and tools to purchase healthy foods on a budget,” Nutrition Educator at HCC Laura Quynn said. “The tours are lots of fun and very hands on!”

At the end of the tour participants will receive a free $10 Hannaford gift card (must be at least 18 years of age) to purchase a healthy meal on a budget. They will also receive a reusable grocery bag and recipe booklet with simple tips on buying healthy, low cost foods.

In addition, HCC offers private store tours available upon request. The program also runs a six-week cooking classes, hosted by Cooking Matters and taught by a professional chef. The classes are located both in Jay and in Farmington.

For more information, or to schedule a private tour of the store, contact Laura Quynn at 779-2928 or lquynn@fchn.org.

Healthy Community Coalition Nutrition Education classes are made possible through Maine SNAP-Ed. Maine SNAP-Ed is a USDA funded grant, administered by Maine DHHS, implemented statewide by University of New England through contracts with the Healthy Maine Partnership.

“Cooking Matters at the Store” is a curriculum of Cooking Matters, a program of Share Our Strength and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in partnership with Healthy Community Coalition. Cooking Matters is sponsored locally by Hannaford.