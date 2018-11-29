HCC receives $200,000 Opioid Response Planning Grant

FARMINGTON - The Healthy Community Coalition has received $200,000 in federal funding for a year-long examination into the local opioid crisis and to develop possible solutions specific to Franklin County.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the Rural Communities Opioid Response Planning grant to HCC, an affiliate of the Franklin Community Health Network founded roughly 30 years ago to help improve community health and well-being. The grant will fund the development of a strategic action plan to address opioid abuse and addiction in Franklin County and surrounding towns.

“The RCOP grant funding will allow HCC to build upon its existing substance use prevention efforts and create a community-wide response to the opioid epidemic in Franklin County,” said Jennifer McCormack, HCC Executive Director, in a statement released earlier this week.

Maine is among the top ten states with the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths with 418 drug-induced deaths­­­ in Maine in 2017, representing an 11 percent increase over the previous year. Locally, Franklin County has been identified by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a more at-risk population for opioid misuse.

Program Director Lorri Brown noted that Franklin County residents face barriers that people living in more populated parts of the state don't, including a potential lack of transportation, fewer providers and less access to affordable healthcare. The planning and programs funded by the grant will be focused on these barriers and Franklin County specifically.

Grant activities will include expanding current prevention and treatment programs, establishing rapid access to medication assisted therapies, substance use treatment career explorations and community events to reduce substance use and treatment stigma. Concepts that planners are considering include telehealth technology, peer recovery coaching and expanding support services.

Additionally, Brown noted, the grant will fund stipends for work undertaken by an array of community organizations that work with HCC. These organizations range from Evergreen Behavioral Services to healthcare providers to adult education programs to law enforcement.

"Some of it is new, some of it will bolster existing efforts," Brown said. HCC has access to other grant funding that will also support its local efforts, she noted.

There are implementation grants currently available to help support programs developed as a result of the RCOP grant, Brown said, but additional funding is not guaranteed.

Brown is also involved with the Substance Free Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, a collaborative effort between community partners that targets substance abuse within the region.

Organizations or individuals interested in collaborating with HCC as part of either the RCOP grant or the ongoing Substance Free Community Coalition should contact Brown at 779-2409.