Head-on crash injures two snowmobilers

TIM POND TOWNSHIP - Two snowmobilers suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on crash in northern Franklin County on Tuesday.

At noon today, snowmobiles operated by Ryan Jones, 24, of Jefferson, and Michael Ouellette, 52, of Topsham, collided on a curve in the trail.

"Jones was approaching a curve in the trail when he was struck by Ouellette who had entered the corner from the opposite direction at a high rate of speed," Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service said.

Both men suffered serious injuries in the crash and both snowmobiles sustained major damage.

Ouellette was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Center in Lewiston. Jones was transported by NorthStar ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for injuries to his shoulder and face.

Both males were wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation by Maine Warden Service.

"It appears speed was a contributing factor in this crash," MacDonald said. Rescue personnel from both Rangeley and Eustis responded and assisted at the scene.