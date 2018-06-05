Healing with Words: The Radiance of Change

FARMINGTON - Recently published poet, Sarah Carlson, would not necessarily label herself as a poet. The local elementary school educator said she would more likely describe herself as a "teacher who loves to write and began writing poems that teach" and yet she is already thinking ahead to another publication as her first book 'The Radiance of Change' hits the shelves.

"I remember when the first line of a poem dropped into my head. It wasn't how I usually talked and that's when I knew something was happening," Carlson said.

The words found Carlson during a time when she needed them the most. After the sudden death of her husband in 2002, Carlson suddenly found herself a single mom of two teenagers. The entire family was faced with tremendous amounts of necessary healing, and for Carlson some of her healing showed up as poems.

"It took me three years to purposefully start healing, and to ask for help," she said.

Carlson began writing thoughts in a journal shortly after the tragic incident, but it took much longer for those thoughts to develop into the nearly 300 poems she has written today. She describes the poems as more prose-y than poem-y, a form that she believes is more accessible to those who might be intimidated by the genre.

"You can flip it open and look at an individual poem for a moment of connection, but you can also start from the beginning and experience at it as the story of finding one's way back from something tough." she said.

Despite not studying poetry formally, Carlson said she did go to several writing workshops over the years to focus on her craft. Her main source of inspiration, though, comes from the woods, rivers and fields that she tends to surround herself with. Always an outdoorsy family, Carlson recalls a family trip to the river two nights before her husband's death. Two Canadian geese flew in before them as they sat on the banks, and landed in the moon's reflection.

"Looking back on that moment made me very aware of the connections in nature that are all around us all the time," she said.

The poetic moment was what eventually led Carlson to the written art. That, and the numerous signs from nature that kept happening. For example when an owl landed in a tree at the same exact moment she was questioning whether to ask a friend for advice on publishing. Or when, only three nights after Barry's death, an owl followed Carlson on an early morning walk- flying from tree to tree alongside her. Or when a tiny duckling followed her home, not wanting to leave her side, only to grow up to be a Canadian goose.

"The fact that that little Canadian gosling trusted me meant a lot in that moment. But people don't need to know all that, it's also just a cool story," she said. "Moving outside is healing in and of itself. But when you have something hard going on, the rhythms of life and the processing grief seem to become more clear in the natural world. It took a while to get to that point, but it has been vital to my process."

Carlson said it's the healing and the learning that she tends to focus on when putting The Radiance of Change out into the community. Spreading messages of joy, peace, growth and connection rather than grief.

"Readings feel really good. And not because they are about me, but because they are about putting healing out in the world," she said. "Being in the world without him has been a huge adjustment that has taken a lot of time. But once you choose to examine distress, it's sort of exciting to explore. And sometimes patterns within you can change, and that can be radiant."

Copies of The Radiance of Change can be found at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers on Broadway in Farmington or ordered online at www.ddgbooks.com/product/radiance-change. For more of Carlson's writing, go to meanderingsoftheheart.blogspot.com. For more information or to schedule a reading contact Sarah at: meanderingspublications@gmail.com.