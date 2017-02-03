Heat Dance is tonight from 7 until 11 p.m.

FARMINGTON - Finishing touches are being worked on for Heat Dance 6, scheduled for this Friday, Feb. 3 from 7-11 p.m. The North Dining Hall at UMF will be transformed into a gala Hollywood scene, complete with red carpet, glittering lights and giant golden Oscars.

Eric Gunther is busy creating giant Hollywood Stars to display at the dance, to celebrate the 11 sponsors whose gifts have helped ECU HEAT reach the goal of $5,000 to be matched by a grant from Sandy River Charitable Foundation. More Sponsor gifts are still welcome and may be sent to ECU HEAT, P.O. Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938. Sponsors are individuals, businesses and organizations that give amounts from $150 to $1000 to sponsor the dance. Their names will be featured on the giant Hollywood Stars and on table marquees. Heat Dance's six sponsors include: Rockwell Bjorn, Farmington Rotary Club, KYES Insurance, OTIS Federal Credit Union, Franklin Chrysler, Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry (FAEM), “Old South” Congregational Church, Trinity United Methodist Women, Franklin Savings Bank, Diana Richman, and the Farmington Lions Foundation.

The Shepherd’s Pie Band is polishing their dance music. This group of local musicians donates their gift of music every year to help ECU HEAT raise money to pay for fuel assistance deliveries to low income neighbors in Franklin County. Anyone who needs a helping hand may apply for “50 for $50.” Each household attaches a $50 money order to the application and submits it to WMCA in E. Wilton, to be recorded and sent on to the identified fuel vendor to schedule a 50 gallon delivery of oil, kerosene, or propane. Those who heat primarily with pellets or firewood receive a half-ton of pellets or a half-cord of firewood. One delivery per heating season (from Nov. 1 through March 31) per household is allowed. ECU HEAT pays the balance due on each approved delivery.

This year Raffle tickets will be sold at Heat Dance 6 for the prize of a half-cord of firewood. Two local fuel vendors have offered to donate the prizes. ECU HEAT thanks both JRs Firewood and Dana Morse Firewood for these gifts to be raffled at the dance. One ticket for each prize will be drawn at 9 p.m. The winners may choose to have the firewood delivered to their own homes, or if they prefer, may donate the firewood prize back to ECU HEAT, so the fuel vendor may deliver the half-cord of firewood to a customer in need of a little extra to make it through the winter. Winner’s choice – and ECU HEAT will acknowledge the in-kind gift, if the winner chooses to donate the prize.

Tickets for Heat Dance 6 are $15. UMF student tickets at the door will be $5 with student ID. People of all ages come to Heat Dance, from families with children to seniors and all ages in between. People dress in gala attire or sometimes in movie costumes for the Hollywood-themed event. Everyone is welcome. A cash bar is offered at the dance with beer, wine and soft drinks.

Special gold tickets to Heat Dance 6 are also being sold for $20. The gold tickets are popular with those who like to go out for dinner beforehand, all dressed up. The Homestead Bakery offers a special Hollywood menu that evening and those with gold tickets will be served a glass of champagne; gold ticket holders also get a free limousine ride to the dance and back again, all for the price of $20. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund “50 for $50” program, so helpful for keeping our neighbors warm. 186 households throughout the county applied in the first two months of this heating season. The winter is getting colder again and the price of oil is climbing again. Together we can keep our neighbors warm this winter.

The ECU HEAT program is a ministry of Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry and a United Way Community Partner. All donations are tax-deductible and gratefully acknowledged. For information contact Coordinator, Rev. Susan Crane at 778-2163, or email faemofficer@gmail.com.