‘Hello Darling,’ preserves history through love letters

WILTON - Local resident Patty Schoen first came across the hundreds of letters written by her grandfather when she was visiting her parents' house.

"I saw them and just thought that everybody should have access to them; that they shouldn't be in a basement," Schoen said.

The letters, written to her grandmother, chronicle Joseph Anthony Guiffré's time spent stationed overseas with the United States military: a time that would span more than two years and five campaigns including the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. During that time, nearly every single day Guiffré wrote home to his wife, who saved the letters and passed on the importance of their preservation for the next seven decades; this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy.

It was Schoen's cousin who finally transcribed the delicate, handwritten artifacts to digital format.

"My father basically threw out the challenge to compile it all into a book and I decided to do it," Schoen said.

Schoen's father had written and published several children's books himself and was able to offer help in the process which took more than four years to complete. Schoen not only compiled the letters, but added hundreds of pages of documents, photos, commentary and research drawn from the story that Guiffré's letters created. Each letter contains several specific lines highlighted by Schoen and explained on the following page. The highlights generally fell into the categories of cultural, familial or historical value.

"They were just the things that jumped out at me - areas of interest that I wanted to focus on," she said.

Schoen used the highlights as a springboard for her research which included hundreds of phone interviews, digging through old newspapers and numerous Google searches.

"I don't want to look at a computer for the next year if I can help it," Schoen said.

The project was a family-wide labor of love, Schoen said. Cousins, nieces, sons and daughters and fathers all pitched in to make it happen. The title, Hello Darling, was her sister's idea. But Schoen said her primary motivation was presenting the finished project to her father who the book is in-part dedicated to. Besides digital dreariness, Schoen said the most difficult part was the subject matter. Guiffré left behind four kids in addition to his wife, and the stress of distance is apparent in the at times emotional letters.

"A lot of times it was gut wrenching and emotionally draining. There were many days I had to stop thinking about it," she said.

"I yearn for a time to come when the mountainous vulgarities of war will be no more and that there will be no need for letters from military bases, no entreaties from the front for comfort foods, no families separated," Schoen writes in her acknowledgements.

Hello Darling, is available for purchase at Twice Sold Tales in Farmington for $30. Schoen will be sharing a selection of letters and thoughts at a book signing event at Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main Street in Farmington, on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. For more information email twicesoldtalesllc@gmail.com.