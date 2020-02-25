Hemp Roundtable hosted by Phillips Area Community Center

PHILLIPS - The Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St., is presenting a Hemp Roundtable Presentation on the “pros and cons” of growing and marketing Maine Hemp at 6 p.m. on March 7.

Keynote speaker John Black, Founder/President and CEO of the New England Hemp Institute in Wilton, will discuss key topics regarding the growing and marketing of Maine Hemp. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session with attendees. Admission is by donation and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The New England Hemp Institute was created to provide essential services to a growing industry and to become a quality supplier to the natural ingredient space. Research and trial studies direct growing, processing and infrastructure. A brand new drying and bagging facility was constructed on the site of an abandoned, old tannery in Wilton. NEHI consumes most of the 62,000 square foot facility with its massive dryer, compression bagging machinery, flower trimming and drying sector.

The PACC strives to bring programs of interest to the varied needs of the community and continues to support young people with scholarships. The PACC also supports local musicians and actors by giving them a venue in which to showcase crafts. The PACC works with local organizations: The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad, the Phillips Historical Society, the Phillips Chamber of Commerce and the Sandy River Business Association.

For more information contact the Phillips Area Community Center at 639-4296 or John Black at 645-9000.