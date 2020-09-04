Here’s the story: Jackie Dingley’s boat is missing

INDUSTRY - A staple of Clearwater Lake went missing last week; the MirroCraft boat had lived on the lake for the last 50 years.

Local camp owner Joel Brightman said the boat essentially vanished into thin air within a 48-hour period.

"It was well on shore, it was high and dry, and then it was just gone," he said.

The old aluminum boat doesn't hold much value by way of cash, but is somewhat famous when it comes to the vessels that occupy Clearwater Lake. Affixed with an equally vintage Evinrude motor, the getup is likely valued at less than $500 according to Brightman. But he's willing to pay that much in reward for the whereabouts, or the safe return, of the boat.

Originally belonging to Jackie Dingley, the boat is now owned by Jackie's daughter Carole, who used to benefit from Jackie's famed fishing skills.

"Jackie fished every day. Every night she'd bring home a great big fish for the dinner table," Brightman said.

According to the stories, other fisherman used to motor along behind Jackie's MirroCraft, hopeful of catching whatever it was Jackie was after.

"She always knew where the fish were."

The former West Farmington postmaster was not only famous for her fishing, she was a member of Maine's Big Buck Club, and a skilled welder according to her obituary. Jackie passed away in 2008, and her fame packed the local church according to Brightman.

"I mean, here's the story: somebody took Jackie Dingley's boat," Brightman said. "And we're all shaking our heads over it."

The boat was pulled ashore in a protected cove, alongside a similar looking boat owned by another well-known, local family. The family is among those shaking their heads. If somebody did take the boat, as Brightman and half of Clearwater expects, they took the more beat up and aged one.

"But they took the one that means something," Brightman said. "It's such a tragedy. Everybody is looking for it."

Brightman is offering $500 for the return of the boat, or even for information on its whereabouts. He can be reached at 751-6771.