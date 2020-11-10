Heritage Printing Company re-opens under new management

FARMINGTON - New Heritage Printing Company owner Buffi Phillips would like those interested in fulfilling all their paper needs to know that Heritage Printing Company, a staple of the Franklin County area for 20 years, is open once again.

The previous owners of Heritage Printing, Donald and Dyla McIntire, decided in April that the impacts from Covid were too much, and retired, closing the their business’ doors.

“It was not an easy decision to make,” Phillips said, but the temporary closing also presented an opportunity for Phillips to return to Heritage Printing.

In 1999 while earning her degree in Applied Science for Graphic Arts and Press Operation from New Hampshire Community Technical College, Phillips completed her internship at Heritage Printing. After graduating, she began working at Heritage as a full time employee, learning the complete scope of the store’s processes as well as discovering her favorite part of the job, interacting with new customers. In 2007, Phillips left Heritage for a different career avenue, but was always eager to come back and resume her passion for the printing industry. She continued to do private printing jobs through her small business, bpGraphics, but it wasn’t the same as working in a full-service shop.

“I remember the last time I was working with Dyla, and I thought I didn’t want it to be the last time. When it closed, I thought I’d give it a try” she said.

Phillips is aware of the tightly knit community of Franklin County and knows that there is a protectiveness to it as well. The public can be wary of new business owners who aren’t familiar with the area.

“I want the customers to know I have been with Heritage for a long time. I’m not some stranger coming in, wanting to change everything,” Phillips said.

As of July 15, Phillips has been operating the business completely on her own, handling the design, the production and the delivery of all the paper orders that come in.

“Eventually, I’d love to expand and get another employee in here. I want to build it back up, and I think keeping things local is a good way to do that,” she said.

She’ll be advertising more in the months to come, but also hopes that her dedication to the customers and to the Franklin area will attract more business as well.

“Whatever the customer wants, we’ll make it,” Phillips said. This is a promise that has run through the heart of Heritage Printing since long before Phillips ran it. Another remaining aspect of what Phillips calls “the old Heritage Printing Company” is the prices, which will not be changed in the near future.

While under new ownership, Heritage has undergone an upgrade from offset printing to digital printing.

“This will allow full color work to be done with a quicker turnaround time and efficient costs,” Phillips said.

The store front has also moved from its original location in Farmington to 353 Main Street in Kingfield.

Phillips can be reached at 778-3581 or heritage@tdstelme.net.