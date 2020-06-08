Heritage Printing shuts down after 35 years

FARMINGTON - A long-time local business closed its doors recently, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has abruptly shifted the way of life for most people.

Owner of Heritage Printing, Don McIntire, said he wasn't planning on parting ways with his business so soon. The 75-year-old had planned to depend on it for retirement, and with an annual revenue of roughly $200,000, his future was looking comfortable. But that all changed overnight, and now McIntire is looking at a loss of at least $20,000.

"I went to work at 8 a.m., like I had for 35 years, and when I went home that night my business was worthless. We closed that day," McIntire said.

Just before Governor Janet Mills announced a state-wide shutdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Heritage Printing lost a contract they had been assured by the state. The contract was an annual one, and one that the small in-home printing company relied on. They prepared for it as usual- holding the timeframe from any other projects, and ordering the necessary materials. When they called the state to notify them that they were ready to begin, as they had been instructed to do several weeks earlier, they were told the job had been given to a company in Texas.

"That killed us. We talked about closing, then a few weeks later the virus hit," McIntire said.

Heritage Printing was deemed an essential business, and was allowed to stay open as the realities of the pandemic settled in. But as the couple waded through paperwork and programs to keep their company staffed, employees were offered nearly double their paycheck if they filed for unemployment. They took the opportunity, leaving McIntire and his wife to deal with incoming orders, and nobody with the skills to fulfill those orders.

McIntire is currently in the process of trying to sell the business. Among other details, he has to figure out how to get rid of 4,000 copies of George Mitchell's autobiography, and was recently told it would cost $2,000 just to dispose of the hazardous waste created by printer ink. The couple has several prospects, but will still be looking at major loses from the endeavor.

"We just want to say thanks to all of our customers over the years," he said.