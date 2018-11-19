High school wrestling team donates Thanksgiving meals for families in need

FARMINGTON - Seeking to reciprocate years of support from the community, the Mt. Blue High School wrestling team has put together baskets of donated food for their fellow students.

The 20-student team decided to arrange a food drive to benefit the families of two MBHS students. Team members and their families donated food items for the baskets, which will be dropped off at the students' homes by the athletic director Tuesday.

"Over the last four years we've had a lot of community support," Angela Nile, wife of wrestling coach Justin Nile, said. "We wanted to give something back to the community that has been so generous to the team."

In addition to giving back, Nile said, the exercise helped teach the students the importance of helping those that may be less fortunate. She said that the team could consider making the tradition an annual one.